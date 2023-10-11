Actively participate in social service: President Droupadi Murmu urges students

President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir

By ANI Updated On - 05:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

File Photo

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to a press statement from the President’s Secretariat, speaking on the occasion, the President said that the country is proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir. She urged students of University of Kashmir to actively participate in social service along with their studies. She said that by doing this, they could bring social change and

set an example. She was happy to note that alumni have brought glory to this university by serving the country.

Referring to the motto of the University of Kashmir which means ‘let us move from darkness to light’, the President said, “The more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress.” She added that the society and country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

The President was happy to note that 55 per cent of students at Kashmir University are girls. She said that they present the picture of our country and its destiny. The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country. She expressed confidence that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country.

Speaking about sustainable development, the President said, “The lessons of sustainable development are part of Kashmir’s heritage.” She cited a saying which means ‘there will be food only as long as there are forests’ and said that it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve this paradise on earth. She urged Kashmir University to be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem. She was happy to note that work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory is at different stages. She expressed confidence that the university would work at a fast pace in all such areas.

The President said, “In the National Education Policy emphasis has been laid on Indian Knowledge Systems. If our youth are given good information about Indian Knowledge Systems, they will get many inspiring examples. The work done by an expert, Suyya, about 1200 years ago, to save the city of Srinagar from the flood of Jhelum can be termed as hydraulic engineering.” She said that our country has priceless treasures in every field of knowledge and science.

“It is the responsibility of the academic world to find ways to re-use such organically grown knowledge systems in today’s circumstances,” she added.

Also Read President Murmu encourages IAS officers to make India inclusive, developed