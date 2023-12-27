Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies

Lee Sun-kyun was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday

By AP Published Date - 09:16 AM, Wed - 27 December 23

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Seoul: Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” has died, South Korea’s emergency office said on Wednesday.

Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said. Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location. South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier on Wednesday.