Actor Manoj names his daughter ‘Devasena Shobha’

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 8 July 2024, 05:43 PM

Manchu Manoj with his family

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj took to the social media to announce the name of his newborn daughter, ‘Devasena Shobha MM.’

The name “Devasena” is inspired by Subramaniam Swami’s wife, while “Shobha” is a tribute to his late mother-in-law, Shobha Nagi Reddy.

Manoj on his Instagram handle posted, “ With all yours and Lord Shiva’s blessings, we named our daughter, ‘Devasena Shobha MM’.”

Manoj and his wife, Bhuma Mounika, welcomed their daughter in April.

Currently the actor is working on films such as “Marai” and “What the Fish.”