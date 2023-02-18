Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was in a critical condition at a Bengaluru hospital, breathed his last on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was in a critical condition at a Bengaluru hospital, breathed his last on Saturday.

The 39-year-old collapsed during a road show in Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was treated at a hospital in Kuppam first where he was resuscitated for 45 minutes. He was then moved to Bengaluru because of his critical condition.

Actor Chiranjeevi and other celebrities reacted on Twitter mourning their grief over his death.

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! (Sic).”