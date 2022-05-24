Adani Green Energy to set up Rs.60,000 cr projects in Andhra Pradesh

Published Date - 03:49 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Amarvati: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an MoU with Adani Green Energy for establishing two mega green energy projects in the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was reached to this effect on the second day of the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos on Monday. The Adani group plans to invest around Rs.60,000 crore for setting up a 3,700 MV hydro storage project and a 10,000 MW solar power project in Andhra Pradesh which would provide 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R. Karikala Valaven on behalf of AP and Ashish Rajvanshi from Adani Green Energy exchanged the papers in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Adani Group of Companies chairman Gautam Adani.

Heads of various corporates met Jagan on the sidelines of the forum and explored trade opportunities in the state with shipping and logistics and setting of bioethanol plant coming up during the discussions. Jagan said that besides a Skill Univeristy, 30 Skill Colleges and 175 Skill hubs would be coming up in the state. Tech Mahindra subsidiary Assago Industries private ltd. would set up a Rs.250 crore ethanol manufacturing unit in the state, he revealed.

Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani said his company would be working with AP government in the field o skill development as the Chief Minister wanted to develop Visakhapatnam as technology hub with focus on artificial intelligence and sought investments in the sector. In three months, the company would be working with Andhra University in drafting syllabus for high-end technology for skill development, he said.

Executive vice-president of Dassault Systems, Florence Verzelen, also interacted with the Chief Minister who explained the various opportunities in skilling, technology and ports “We had meaningful talks on skill development and new age energy. We are interested in investing in the education sector and are looking forward to partnering with the state of Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

Later, a Swiss Parliament member of Indian origin Niklaus-Samuel Gugger along with his team met the Chief Minister and discussed trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. Others who met him include Mitsui OSK Lines president Takeshi Hashimoto who dwelt on shipping and logistics. Jagan told Hashimoto that four new ports would increase the shipment cargo and called for focus on container hub and logistics.

Hero group CMD Pawan Manjul discussed expansion plans in the state and providing water to the group’s Tirupati facility and on the growing need for electric vehicles.