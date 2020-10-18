Adilabad SP sponsors TV set, DTH connection for tribal students

Special Branch Sub-Inspector Mesram Chandrabhan said the district police was keen on helping the underprivileged students.

Adilabad: In a humanitarian gesture, Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier sponsored a television set and DTH connection, bringing smiles on the faces of 65 tribal students from five remote villages in Boath mandal. The children were struggling to access the ongoing online education, and the top cop’s gesture on Saturday was lauded by the villagers.

Special Branch Sub-Inspector Mesram Chandrabhan said the district police was keen on helping the underprivileged students. Parents of the children had recently sought Warrier’s help and he donated the money to buy a 55 inch LED TV set and DTH, he added.

Chandrabhan handed over the set and DTH connection which was installed in a government school of Keshavguda in Boath mandal at around 7 pm. Adivasi students of interior Keshavguda, Linguguda, Jaithuguda, Naguguda and Mahaduguda villages can now easily attend the digital classes necessitated by Covid-19 pandemic.

Kova Kishan, sarpanch of Keshavguda and elder of the village Kova Laxman were all praise for the IPS officer for extending a helping hand and policemen who extended their support in providing the facility to the students. “The gesture brought smiles on the faces of the tribal pupils and their parents who were upset over their missing the online classes. It will help them continue with the process of learning which is essential,” Kishan said.

Situated about 35 kms from Boath mandal centre, the five villages are still deprived of basic amenities such as drinking water, road connectivity and healthcare facilities. The residents of these habitations face untold hardships in reaching the outside world and finding safe water. It is difficult for them to access even the primary health centre or a private hospital during medical emergencies.

