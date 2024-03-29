Aditi Rao Hydari confirms engagement to Siddharth

On Thursday, the actress posted a photo on Instagram showcasing her and her fiancé flaunting their engagement rings.

By IANS Updated On - 29 March 2024, 01:29 PM

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who secretly got engaged to actor Siddharth on Wednesday, confirmed their union on Thursday.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday where she shared a picture of herself with her fiance, which shows both of them flaunting their engagement rings.

Aditi wrote in the caption, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

Members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section, showering blessings on the couple.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who is known for ‘Masaan’ and ‘Sacred Games’, wrote, “So happy for you two.”

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, wrote, “Woohooo congratulations.”

Aditi’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ co-star Manisha Koirala wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart.”

Aditi recently missed a special event of her upcoming streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

The makers of the streaming series organised a special drone show to announce the release date of the series.

The emcee at the event shared the update about Aditi’s absence owing to her ‘special day’.