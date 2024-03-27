Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tie the knot in Wanaparthy temple

Just like their secret relationship, their wedding at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram of the district was also a hush-hush affair.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 03:28 PM

Hyderabad: Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time now, and spotted together on multiple occasions, have reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding at a temple in Wanaparthy on Wednesday.

However, neither Siddharth nor Aditi have shared any photographs of the intimate ceremony. Just like their secret relationship, their wedding at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram of the district was also a hush-hush affair.

According to reports, the couple is expected to announce their wedding this evening. Meanwhile, fans and friends of both the actors have been sending in their wishes on social media.

The two actors worked together in the film ‘Maha Samudram’, which also starred Sharwanand. They have been seen attending events together since the release of the bi-lingual film in 2021.