Adivasis urged to encourage children to study in Asifabad

Speaking on the occasion, Rao advised the aboriginal tribes to encourage their children to fare well in education in order to achieve growth of their communities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:45 PM

Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao serves food to elders of Adivasi communities during a meeting held in Asifabad on Saturday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao said that Adivasis should prosper in all fields and assured them of all support from the police department. He was speaking at a meeting with elders of various Adivasi communities organized here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao advised the aboriginal tribes to encourage their children to fare well in education in order to achieve growth of their communities. He told them to back their children in cracking government jobs, which would transform their families for generations. He opined that the culture and traditions of Adivasis were unique and stand out.

The Superintendent urged the tribals to shun consumption of liquor and ganja. He wished for progress of the tribals communities in many spheres. He wanted them to achieve higher goals. He promised to extend all support from the police department in this direction and to address their major challenges of their habitations. He requested the elders to prevent youngsters from getting attracted to anti-social elements by creating awareness over consequences. He warned that action would be taken against those who steal power to hunt wild animals. He later felicitated the elders with shawls for participating in the meeting and then had lunch with them.

Elders and members of various tribal rights and advisory organizations, former public representatives and others were present.