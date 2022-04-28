Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:52 AM, Thu - 28 April 22

Mumbai: After multiple delays, actor Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’ is all set to hit the screens on June 3 and will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s period drama ‘Prithviraj’ at the box office.

‘Major’, which celebrates the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and traces its varied phases, was first scheduled to open in cinema halls on May 27.

However, the makers seem to be avoiding a clash with Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s upcoming film ‘F3’.

Adivi took to Twitter to make the announcement: “Slight change in date SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later. June 3.”

‘Major’ is now all set to clash with ‘Prithviraj’, a historical period drama, that will be released on the same date as June 3.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer too has seen several date shifts.

It was first scheduled for a January 21 release but got pushed due to the Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 wave in the country.

The movie makers later came out with a new release date June 10.

Finally, the ‘Prithviraj’ makers settled for June 3.