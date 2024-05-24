Admission schedule for polytechnic courses for 2024-25 announced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:12 PM

Registration along with slot booking for certificate verification can be done between June 20 and 24.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2024 admissions committee on Friday announced the admission schedule for polytechnic courses for the academic year 2024-25. Registration along with slot booking for certificate verification can be done between June 20 and 24.

Certificate verification will be from June 22 to 25 and web options are from June 22 to 27. Provisional seat allotment is on or before June 30, while payment of fee and online self-reporting can be done between June 30 and July 4.

A detailed notification along with instructions will be made available on the website https://tgpolycet.nic.in on June 10.

Registration for the final phase will be open on July 7 and 8, and certificate verification is scheduled for July 9 with web options available on July 9 and 10. Seats will be allotted on or before July 13, and self-reporting online via the website should be done between July 13 and 15.

Candidates must report at the allotted college between July 13 and 16, and academic session will commence on July 15 with two-day orientation till July 17. The classwork will begin on July 18.

Students wishing for internal sliding (a different course within college) can exercise web options on July 21 and 22 and seats will be allotted on or before July 24.

Students who received a seat in this counselling should report in a new branch within the same college on July 24. Spot admissions in government and private unaided will be conducted from July 23 to 30.