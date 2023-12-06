Adopting new digital technologies will make work easy: Nalgonda Collector

Collector R V Karnan underlined the need to ensure effective services by the employees of the different departments by utilizing the latest technologies and web-Cloud based applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Collector R V Karnan underlined the need to ensure effective services by the employees of the different departments by utilizing the latest technologies and web-Cloud based applications.

Nalgonda: The district Collector R V Karnan on Wednesday exhorted the officials of different departments to use CollabFiles, which was web application of NIC, to make easy and speed up their works.

Inaugurating the training programme on CollabFiles, which was conducted for the officials of different departments, Karnan said that CollabFiles was a web base suite of office products to establish a state-of-the-art, shareable, secure, reliable and scalable platform to offer a Suite of Office Services to creation and collaboration of documents, spreadsheets, slides, forms, so as to facilitate Government departments to function more efficiently.

He underlined the need to ensure effective services by the employees of the different departments by utilizing the latest technologies and web-Cloud based applications. He asked the officials and employees to get knowledge on such digital, technology based initiatives in the regard.

National Information Center Director Rakesh and District Informatics Officer Ganapathi were also explained the employees about CollabFiles at the training programme.