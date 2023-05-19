Aerospace and Defense, thrust sector in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

The event garnered participation from prominent US majors, advisory firms, think tanks, and startups, creating a dynamic platform for discussion and collaboration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:48 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Aerospace and Defense was a thrust sector in Telangana, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the State had achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Best State awards for Aerospace for three consecutive years in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Hyderabad was also ranked number one Aerospace city of Future in Cost effectiveness parameter by financial times FDI rankings 2020-21. These recognition reflects the State’s progressive outlook towards the Aerospace sector, he said.

The Minister spoke at the Aerospace and Defense round table meeting in Washington DC. The event garnered participation from prominent US majors, advisory firms, think tanks, and startups, creating a dynamic platform for discussion and collaboration.

At the roundtable, the Minister explained about the spectacular growth of the aerospace sector and private sector defense investments in Telangana in the past nine years making Hyderabad the most preferred investment destination for US Aerospace and Defense corporations.

The Minister also highlighted how TSiPASS, the revolutionary industrial policy helped boost industry confidence by granting online time-bound and transparent approvals based on self-certifications.

Industry leaders, who have their presence in Hyderabad recounted how progressive and approachable Telangana government and its leadership. They also reassured further investments in the State as they were preparing to engage more Indian partners in key defense supply chains.

Also Read Telangana: Stray dogs maul and kill six year old boy in Kazipet