After days of wet weather, Hyderabad braces for a monsoon-break

With damp streets clearing up and the sun peeking through, citizens can set aside their umbrellas and take leisurely strolls around, as a break in the rain seems to be on the horizon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 06:07 PM

Though this break in the rains is welcome, weather experts anticipate more active rainfall from September 18. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: After a stretch of relentless rain, Hyderabad is finally soaking in some sunshine.

With damp streets clearing up and the sun peeking through, citizens can set aside their umbrellas and take leisurely strolls around, as a break in the rain seems to be on the horizon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the week ahead promises much-needed relief, with the heavy rains expected to subside.

The recent depression, which brought intense showers, has now moved into Chhattisgarh, allowing Telangana to enjoy a much-needed dry spell.

From September 10 to around September 16 or 17, the state is expected to experience significantly less rainfall. While there may be the odd light shower in some parts of the city and State, the weather department has issued no formal rainfall warnings.

Though this break in the rains is welcome, weather experts anticipate more active rainfall from September 18. For now, the city can revel in the clear skies and make the most of this temporary break from the monsoon.

During the current southwest monsoon season, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 896.8 mm, compared to the normal 631.5 mm, showing a 42 per cent increase. Hyderabad has received 703.4 mm of rainfall against the typical 508.8 mm, a 38 per cent rise.

Within Hyderabad, Nampally witnessed a large excess of rainfall and saw the highest deviation, recording 809.6 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 501.8 mm—a 61 per cent increase