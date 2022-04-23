After dropping agitation, Rana couple detained by Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Amid heated exchanges and dramatics, the Khar Police on Saturday detained independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, soon after they suo-moto dropped their plans to storm Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

The Ranas claimed that they had called off their plans to go and recite Hanuman Chalisa at the chief minister’s private residence ‘Matoshri’, hundreds of Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena activists laid a siege at the politician couple’s home, demanding an apology for insulting Thackeray.

Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai said it was “the victory of the party and the Ranas could not move out of their home” let alone go to the CM’s home.

“They have failed in their plans. We demand a public apology from them for their statements against the CM. We have shown them our strength. They are cowards who ran away,” thundered Sardesai.

At the Ranas’ home there were heated exchanges with the police who wanted them to come to police station, but the couple insisted on showing a warrant, with the entire high-voltage drama shown live on social media.

“We are elected representatives, but under Thackeray’s rule, we have been forcibly taken to the police station. There’s no law and order here. Sena goons have gathered outside our home since yesterday. If this is what we are facing, what justice can the commoners expect,” said Navneet Rana.

Jubilant men and women Shiv Sainiks said that the Shiv Sena has shown its power and “people like (Ranas) these come and go” and the party doesn’t bother about them.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Sudhir Mungantiwar slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and termed the detention of the Ranas as arising out of vendetta politics though they had withdrawn their agitation plans.

Other leaders like Leader of Opposition (Council) have alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed and President’s Rule should be imposed.

