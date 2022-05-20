After KTR number plate, KCR number plate turns heads in London

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:53 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: After the Audi car sporting a number plate with initials ‘KTR’ on it grabbed the attention of many at his arrival in London, a BMW car with initials of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘KCR’ made the heads of many turn in awe on Thursday.

Such was the attention that Deputy High Commissioner of AP and TS Andrew Fleming shared the image of the car sporting the initials of ‘KCR’ on Twitter.

For a sizable group in UK number plates matter! This combination is popular among quite a few of the #Telangana #LivingBridge I have been impressed by the strong & visible practical support the community has given to @KTRTRS for throughout this visit. pic.twitter.com/0pnEzrHeAS — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) May 20, 2022

He tweeted “For a sizeable group in UK number plates matter. This combination is popular among quite a few of the Telangana. I have been impressed by the strong and visible practical support the community has given to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for through out this visit,”

The BMW’s number plate had the Chief Minister’s initials ‘KCR’ on it. It sported ‘VR KCR ’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .