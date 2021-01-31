Aha OTT to take action against film piracy

Meanwhile, a piracy copy of Krack has surfaced in several websites on the internet.

In the wake of several websites providing piracy content of newly released films in Telugu, OTT platform ‘aha’ on Sunday stated that it would take stringent legal action against people who encourage piracy and infringe with copyrights.

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer ‘Krack’ was scheduled for OTT release on January 29, however, aha OTT pushed the release date by a week witnessing the film’s box office collections doing fairly well. Meanwhile, a piracy copy of Krack has surfaced in several websites on the internet.

In the wake of it, a press release has been out on Sunday stating that Arha Media and Broadcasting Private Limited (Arha), the owners of aha OTT, has authorised M/s Copyright Safety Systems to monitor and to take necessary legal actions, both civil and criminal, towards restricting infringing Cable TV Networks and MSOs.

Arha media also requested the general public to be vigilant regarding the same and provide any information regarding an act of piracy to aha’s anti-piracy helpline 9393950505.

