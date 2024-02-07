Ahaan Panday to make Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s love story

A source said: “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.”

By IANS Published Date - 7 February 2024, 11:18 AM

Mumbai: Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Mohit Suri’s yet-untitled young love story.

The nephew of actor Chunky Panday, Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent about five years back to go through intense training programmes devised personally by Aditya Chopra.

Also Read Taylor Swift threatens legal action over jet tracking

A source said: “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.”

“To the industry, Ahaan Panday’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!”

The source added that Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero.

Source said: “Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential!”

This is the first film being produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani. The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year.

YRF has churned out big stars such as Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more.