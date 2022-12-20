AICC leaders step in to douse unrest in Telangana Congress

Senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, are stepping in to tackle the unrest and infighting among Telangana Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, are stepping in to tackle the unrest and infighting among Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, are stepping in to tackle the unrest and infighting among Telangana Congress leaders due to lack of recognition to ‘loyal’ leaders in the recently constituted party committees.

The party high command has been successful in deferring a meeting planned by senior leaders in the city on Tuesday to chalk out their future course.

They had already announced a “Save Congress” campaign, citing injustice to loyal and senior leaders in the newly constituted committees and preference being given to those who migrated from other parties.

According to party sources, Digviijay Singh is likely to visit Hyderabad shortly to address the concerns raised by senior leaders, including Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who along with other senior leaders, had charged that conspiracies were being hatched to hand over the party reigns to leaders who migrated from other parties and destroy the party.

Following these charges, Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and former legislator Vem Narendar Reddy had quit the Committees.

Sensing trouble, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reportedly spoke to a senior leader from the State after interacting with AICC Secretary Nadeem Javeed over the disturbances.