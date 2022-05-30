AIG Hospitals to collaborate with UoH to develop indigenous therapeutics, diagnostic tools

Published Date - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: In a step towards developing indigenous therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and fostering innovation through research in the field of patient-care, AIG Hospitals has entered into an MoU with University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Monday.

Senior doctors from AIG and their counterparts in School of Life Sciences, UoH, will collaborate to leverage basic science research and clinical expertise and translate the lab work into patient care.

“We have been doing the same through our Translational Research Center which will now work in tandem with the team from UoH. At large, we are looking at better understanding of diseases and finding cures that matches our population,” Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said

Vice-Chancellor, UoH, Prof. BJ Rao said “It is time to unearth important discoveries and do research with tangible benefits. We will also co-develop newer courses for doctors like an MD-PhD integrated program along with extending our research expertise to AIG Hospitals where the clinicians will work on the patient care part.”

Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that AIG will work with UoH in multiple projects involving translational research, evolutionary genetics, and microbiome, all of which have a direct correlation benefitting the patients. “We need to establish our population specific treatment modalities given how different we are in terms of genetic makeup from the west,” he said.

On the importance of the collaboration for developing newer drugs and molecules, Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, Dean, School of Life Sciences, UoH said “We are glad to associate with AIG Hospitals which boosts such high-end infrastructure for patient care. Their clinical knowledge and expertise will help us design better suited molecules to cure diseases of various kinds.”

The signing happened at the University of Hyderabad campus amidst a two-day scientific seminar on Microbes in Health & Disease, a joint meeting featuring AIG doctors and Researchers from the University.