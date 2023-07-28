Air India flight makes emergency landing: runway obstructed by tyre debris

An Air India Delhi-Paris flight on Friday returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off.

By ANI Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

New Delhi: An Air India Delhi-Paris flight on Friday returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off following the Delhi air traffic controllers informed the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after its departure.

The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 2.18 pm, an Air India spokesperson said.

“While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers in the recent incident, but as always, safety of all on board is Air India’s foremost priority.”