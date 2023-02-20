Hoax bomb threat on Chennai–Hyderabad flight causes panic

Security personnel went into a tizzy on Monday after some persons made a phone call of a bomb being on the Chennai–Hyderabad flight of a private airliner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

The airport security personnel and local police conducted a thorough search of the airport.

An alert was sounded at the airport and the security protocols were set in place. Later the call was declared a hoax.

The RGI Airport police booked a case and reportedly took into custody a person who had made the call. The man was supposed to take the flight and got delayed in reaching the airport, and he had made the call to the police control room.

More details awaited.