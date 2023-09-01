Air Vice Marshal PS Wadodkar assumes command of College of Air Warfare

The Air Officer has rich operational experience in air defence, ground attack, strategic reconnaissance and electronic warfare

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:28 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Air Vice Marshal PS Wadodkar assumed the command of College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad on Friday. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in Jun 1990.

He is a Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3000 hours of accident free flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, College of Air Warfare and National Defence College.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments that include command of a fighter squadron as well as important operational and instructional appointments. The Air Officer has rich operational experience in air defence, ground attack, strategic reconnaissance and electronic warfare.