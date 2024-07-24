Aircraft with 19 onboard crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport

Sources said at least 19 people, including the aircrew, were aboard the Saurya Airlines plane bound for Pokhara that crashed around 11 am

By PTI Published Date - 24 July 2024, 12:05 PM

Kathmandu: An aircraft belonging to a private airline company with 19 people on board crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.

The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told PTI without giving further details.

A fire that broke out from the aircraft has been put off, he added. Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. Details about the condition of the passengers were not known.