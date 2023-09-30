Airtel now has over 50 million unique 5G customers

30 September 23

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Saturday announced that it has over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network in the country.

The company also announced that Airtel 5G Plus services are available across all districts in the country. From the scenic Balia in Bihar to the historic Cuttack in Odisha, the smallest Ramgarh district in Jharkhand to Bishnoi a land for wildlife lovers in Rajasthan, from the serene Serai of Kerala to the marshy villages of Kashmir, Airtel customers are now onto the digital superhighway and are enjoying blazing fast speeds, the company said.

“This marks a big expansion of Airtels 5G coverage, going from one million in October of 2022 to 50 million in just 12 months of the launch. The expansion continues at full speed and I am sure, we will continue to rapidly multiply as we work towards nationwide coverage and enable all our customers to enter the 5G age,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The 5G services was launched in India in October last year. The services were initially started with Airtel in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bengaluru. Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks among the top three mobile operators globally, and its networks cover over two billion people.