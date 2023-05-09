97.7% villages in Telangana have mobile connectivity: Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary said with more than four crore mobile connections in the State, the tele-density (107%) was one of the highest in the country

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari informed that 97.7 percent of the villages in the State have mobile connectivity.

The Chief Secretary, who held the State Broadband Committee meeting on Tuesday, said with more than four crore mobile connections in the State, the tele-density (107%) was one of the highest in the country. Telangana was among the few States in the country where 5G has been launched aggressively, she said.

The meeting also reviewed the status of pending ‘Right of Way’ applications and decided to constitute a working committee for expediting 5G services. The meeting also brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary to issue necessary instructions to all engineering departments to take up digging only after prior intimation through “Call Before U Dig” (CBuD) App .

