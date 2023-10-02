Airtel tops in 5G network experience

Ahead of the ICC World Cup which is set to commence on October 5, Opensignal examined mobile network experience across all the stadiums to assess the performance of Indian mobile operators

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel users enjoy the brilliant network experience and fastest upload speeds across International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 stadiums, according to an Opensignal report.

Ahead of the ICC World Cup which is set to commence on October 5, Opensignal examined mobile network experience across all the stadiums to assess the performance of Indian mobile operators. On the 5G network specifically, Airtel delivered the best experience with voice apps in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

According to the report, Airtel performed best compared to other operators in the quality of mobile live video streaming experience across 40 largest cities in India by population, in majority of these cities for overall Live Video Experience as well as for 5G Live Video Experience.

On mobile speeds in the stadiums, Airtel delivered overall download speeds of 30.5 Mbps and 5G download speeds of 274.5 Mbps. Airtel topped in the upload speeds in both overall and 5G upload speeds with 6.6 Mbps and 26.3 Mbps, respectively. Airtel’s upload speeds are 5.2 percent higher than Jio and 13 percent higher than Vodafone Idea.

Airtel users were able to spend 98.6 percent of their time connected to a better mobile network and 20.7 percent of their time with a 5G signal across ICC Cricket 2023 World Cup stadiums in India. Coming to Voice Apps Experience, Airtel scored 78.2 on a scale of 100, while scoring the highest percentage of 83.3 on 5G Voice App Experience.

Also Read Airtel procures 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for 6 Nxtra data centers