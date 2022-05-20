Aishwarya aces Cannes red carpet look at ‘Armageddon Time’ premiere

Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Photo: IANSlife

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, turned heads at the ongoing 75th edition of the prestigious film fest as she walked the red carpet.

Aishwarya is the global brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris, which is one of the key sponsors and the beauty partner of the fest.

The actress, who was seen giving her signature poses to a legion of photographers, saved her best look for Day 3 of the film fest as she graced the premiere of ‘Armageddon Time’, which stars Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

For her recent red carpet appearance, the actress, who was the member of the jury during the 2003 edition of the Cannes Film Fest, donned a beautiful wavy pastel-pink gown crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta. The intricately sculpted gown also featured a giant halo.

Earlier, Aishwarya attended the premiere of the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Dressed in a black-floral gown, Aishwarya’s look received a thumbs-up from fans.

During the same premiere, Julia Roberts too made an appearance alongside Anne Hathaway, Aishwarya Rai and jury member Rebecca Hall. Dressed in all black attire, Julia slayed at the red carpet as she rounded up her look with minimal jewellery, and open wavy tresses.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be soon seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.