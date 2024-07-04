Geetha Arts releases splendid poster welcoming Niharika NM to Telugu Film Industry

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 4 July 2024, 04:12 PM

Hyderabad: Digital creator Niharika NM is all set to make her debut in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). Welcoming her on board, Geetha Arts released a stunning poster on the occasion of her birthday on Thursday.

The poster which was released on Instagram, had her picture with a caption, “Happiest birthday to the exceptionally talented and stunning beauty. Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry, can’t wait to witness your charming performances on big screen.”

At 26, she is ranked 13 among the best content creators in India. Niharika is one of the few Indian content creators, who was invited to Cannes and Bollywood’s gala show Koffee with Karan.

She started with Jordindian and has since featured stars like Mahesh Babu, Aamir Khan, Yash and Ranbir Kapoor in her videos. She has also collaborated with brands like Myntra, OnePlus, KFC and BoAt.

Recently, she debuted in the Tamil industry alongside Atharvaa Murali.