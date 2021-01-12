Aishwarya Lakshmi makes Telugu debut

Versatile actor Satya Dev’s next film Godse, under the direction Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, was announced recently with a title poster which got tremendous response.

The popular Malayalam actor is paired with Satya Dev in Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi directorial Godse, produced by C Kalyan

Satya Dev and Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi who won many hearts and accolades with the cult film Bluff Master are back with the action-packed thriller Godse. Popular Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lakshmi, who also did a few Tamil films, is venturing into Telugu cinema with this movie. And, she believes this is the right film for her debut in Telugu.

Satya Dev plays an authoritative role and Aishwarya Lakshmi will also essay a role that will have a good scope for her to perform. Besides directing the film, Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi has also penned story, screenplay and dialogues. CV Rao is the co-producer.

Nassar, Brahmaji, Aditya Menon and Kishore are the other prominent cast. Other details will be announced soon.

