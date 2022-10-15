Akasa airlines to allow pet-friendly services; bookings open from Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: Newly launched Indian airlines Akasa Air has earlier this month announced that it will allow pet friendly services from November 1. The bookings for the same will start from Saturday.

“We are announcing pets onboard from November 1 this year, for which the bookings will commence from October 15 and the flying will start from November 1,” Belson Coutinho, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air, had told ANI.

However, the pets up to seven kilos weight are only allowed in the cabin and the rest may be allowed in the cargo, the airlines earlier said in a statement. Further, Akasa Air had also clarified that only domesticated pets (cats and dogs) will be allowed to fly.

Here’s how to register:

The passengers can do booking either by calling on Akasa Air Care Centre on +91 9606 11 21 31 or visiting the Akasa Air Airport Ticketing Office, according to the information available on its website.

For more information about this latest facility, people can visit the official website of Akasa Air— https://www.akasaair.com/

With the announcement to allow pets on board, Akasa Air has become the second commercial Indian carrier to permit passengers to travel with their pets, after Air India.

The airline has reportedly placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. It began operations on August 7 and currently has six planes in its fleet. It seeks to have 18 planes by the end of this fiscal year.