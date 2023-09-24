Akhilesh asks party cadres to aim for 60 per cent votes in 2024 LS polls

Akhilesh Yadav has asked the party cadres to get down to work to ensure that the party gets at least 60 per cent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

By IANS Published Date - 10:10 AM, Sun - 24 September 23

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) national President Akhilesh Yadav has asked the party cadres to get down to work to ensure that the party gets at least 60 per cent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the “struggle to save democracy and the constitution through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be no less than a revolution”. Addressing party workers from the Ghosi Assembly segment — a seat that the SP won in the recent bypolls — Akhilesh said, “The BJP’s exit from the Centre has to be ensured through Uttar Pradesh.”

The newly elected SP MLA from Ghosi, Sudhakar Singh shared the dais with Akhilesh at the meeting. Congratulating Sudhakar and Ghosi cadre on the victory, Akhilesh Yadav said: “The victory in the Ghosi bypolls has shown a new political path. It has sent out the message that if the political workers take a revolutionary stance against the government, then democracy and the Constitution can be saved.”

He said that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the PDA (pichada, Dalit, alpsankhyak — backwards, Dalits and minorities) and all others will make the SP win.

Akhilesh said that the BJP government had put immense pressure on the police and administration, yet the people of Ghosi made the SP candidate win. Talking about possible seat sharing with INDIA partners, especially Congress, Akhilesh Yadav said,

“Samajwadi Party is not asking for the seats in the alliance, the SP is giving seats. A decision on seat- sharing will be arrived at after a discussion with all the alliance partners.”

He said the SP had formed alliances earlier also and â€œhad made sacrifices (of seats). This time the fight (the 2024 polls) is bigger. The SP will move forward taking all along.â€