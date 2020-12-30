Akshay Kumar pens quirky note for wife Twinkle

The actor, who shares birthday with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna, remembers him in an Insta post

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with wife Twinkle Khanna to wish her on her birthday, and joked that he is looking forward to making more questionable life decisions with her. “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina,” Akshay wrote on Twitter along with the image of the couple posing with bicycles.

The picture seems to be taken during a vacation. In the picture, the couple smiles while posing with bicycles amidst a lush background. Akshay wears a black sweatshirt with the Mona Lisa painting printed on it while Twinkle is seen in a beige boat neck sweater and white denim lowers with yellow-tinted sunglasses.

The couple is known for sharing hilarious social posts about each other. Recently, Akshay mimicked Twinkle’s pose in a picture she posted on social media, and she had a hilarious comeback for him in response. After working together in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi, Twinkle and Akshay got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Meanwhile, Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna, revisited her childhood memories and wished her dad a Happy Birthday. The Mrs. Funnybones author, who shares her birthday with that of her father, took to Instagram on the occasion and posted images of the late megastar. She also posted excerpts from an elaborate article from the website of her digital media company ‘Tweak’.

Posting excerpts from the same in her caption Twinkle wrote, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday,” and added: “He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

Rajesh Khanna was born on December 29, 1942, and was the first superstar of India. He entered Hindi cinema in 1965 with Raaz. In the span of his career, he did 180 films, 163 feature films, and 17 short films. The actor was awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan for his contribution towards Hindi cinema. The actor passed away on July 18, 2012.