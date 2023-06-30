| Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh To Reunite For Housefull 5 Film To Release On This Date

Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh to reunite for ‘Housefull 5’, film to release on this date

By ANI Published Date - 01:37 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, announced his next film, the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of ‘Housefull 5’ which he captioned, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!”

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. ‘Housefull 5’ marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments.

Riteish also shared the poster and wrote, “We’re back! And this time, we’re surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!.”

Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment. Further deets about the project and the remaining cast is still awaited. Soon after the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Comedy King Is Back..Hera Pheri 3..And Housefull 5.,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Housefull is back.” “Super duper exited,” a user wrote.

The first instalment ‘Housefull’ was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel ‘Housefull 2’ which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016.

Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in the film ‘OMG 2’ alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Riteish, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming film ‘100%’ and in an upcoming horror comedy film ‘Kakuda’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

Mansukhani is known for his films like ‘Dostana’ which starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol and was declared a hit.

Apart from that, he also directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s action thriller film ‘Drive’ which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.