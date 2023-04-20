Akshaya Tritiya 2023 date, significance, and timing to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Saturday, April 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. Akshaya Tritiya is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. The festival falls on the third Tithi of the bright half of the month Vaisakha.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as gold or other property, and any new beginnings. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Saturday, April 22.

The word Akshaya means “never decreasing” in the sense of “prosperity, hope, joy, success”, while Tritiya means “third phase of the moon”. It is named after the third lunar day of the spring month of Vaisakha in the Hindu calendar, when it is observed. Akshaya Tritiya is also believed to be the birthday of Parasurama, the sixth avatar of the god Vishnu.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Muhurtham:

The Shubh Muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya puja begins at 7:49 a.m. and ends at 9:04 a.m. on April 22; on April 23, it begins at 7:26 a.m. and ends at 7:47 a.m., according to the Choghadiya Muhurat.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Timing to Buy Gold

For people who are willing to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, the auspicious time begins at 7:49 a.m. on April 22 and ends at 5:48 a.m. on April 23.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, women purchase gold or jewelry on this day. On Akshaya Tritiya, Simhachalam temple observes special festive rituals. On this day, the main deity, which has been covered with sandalwood paste for the whole year, will be seen in Nija Roopa Darsanam without sandalwood.