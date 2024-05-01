TSRTC offers 10% discount on Hyderabad to Vijayawada bus routes

Officials said the discount will be applicable on the return journey if the passengers traveling on both the routes make an advance ticket reservation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 May 2024, 02:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced 10 per cent discount on the bus tickets on the Hyderabad and Vijayawada routes for the convenience of long distance passengers from the city.

The 10 per cent discount offer will be applicable on all the bus services with advance reservation facility.

“Usually Hyderabad and Vijayawada route witness heavy passenger traffic and thus fares of private buses are exorbitant. With an intention to reduce their financial burden, the organisation has decided to provide a discount on the bus ticket fares on all services with advance reservation facility,” said a senior TSRTC official.

This discount is expected to save between Rs 50 to Rs. 100 per passenger on the Vijayawada route.

TSRTC is operating 120 buses with a 10-minute frequency on the route.