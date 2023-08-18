Akshay’s inputs helped us tweak scene, steer clear of controversy: ‘OMG 2’ director

Akshay sir was deeply inolved in the making of 'OMG 2' as an actor and a producer. He worked more like a creative producer, said director Amit Rai

By ANI Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Mumbai: Amit Rai’s directorial ‘OMG 2’ continues to impress at the box office with its stronghold.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film revolves around a middle-class father raising awareness about a very sensitive yet crucial topic. It highlights the importance of sex education while actively calling out prevailing misinformation.

However, the makers faced several setbacks while releasing the film, which was later given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board after a few modifications.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Rai opened up about how Akshay was deeply involved in the making of film and how his advice helped avoid criticism over a few scenes.

“From narrating the script to other actors in an entertaining way to remembering all the scenes by hearing it, Akshay sir was deeply inolved in the making of ‘OMG 2’ as an actor and a producer. He worked more like a creative producer. He even improvised several scenes in the film. He gave inputs on how to tweak some scenes in order to avoid criticism. The masturbation scene, for example, he asked me to shoot it properly and said, ‘We will see about it later’. I am very open in how I want to tell my stories,” Amit recalled.

He further said, “Censor rules dictate that you can’t show a child below 18 in that manner under the POCSO act. When the film was passed by the censor board, he reminded me that ‘sir I used to tell you but you insisted on shooting it in that way. If you want to change it now, you don’t have to reshoot it. You have no time’. He has experience of over 300 films and I am learning from his experience.” According to estimates, ‘OMG 2’ raked in over Rs 85.05 crore so far.

On seeing his film performing extremely well at the box office, Amit Rai said, “This week movies have created history. We can tell ‘Long Live Cinema’ now. The footfall and collection at Box Office proves that if you make good movies, your audience will always praise you.”

