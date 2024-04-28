| Dca Cracks Down On Pharmacies For Selling Drugs With Misleading Advertisements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 12:26 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have seized stocks of 8 Ayurvedic medicines and one Allopathic formulation for making misleading claims of treating various medical conditions through advertisements.

The 8 seized Ayurvedic medicines include Khadirarishta that claimed to treat tumours, Ekangveer Ras claiming to treat paralysis, Simhadi Guggulu that claimed to treat Rheumatism and ‘Tumour’, Stonil 24 Tablets for treating kidney stones, Ayur Phala Neem Leaf Powder claiming to treat fever and Allopathic medicine Diclodan Forte Tablets (Diclofenac Sodium and Paracetamol Tablets) that claimed to treat fever.

The TSDCA clarified that such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

In another raid, the TSDCA seized overpriced antibiotic ointment ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’ (Muprin Ointment IP2 percent) at Beeramguda, Ameenpur mandal Sangareddy district on Saturday.

The product Mupirocin Ointment (sold under brand name ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’) is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of product shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

Marketed by Maathrey Pharmaceuticals, Keesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the product has an MRP of Rs 189 for 5 gm of pack while the ceiling price of NPPA for 5 gm of the product is Rs 101.45 . The firm was overpricing the product by charging Rs 75.40 excess, which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, a DCA press release said.