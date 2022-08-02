Alaya F flaunts toned body while enjoying the Maldivian sun

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Alaya F is one of the most popular actors in the generation Z today. Not only is she popular for her spectacular dressing sense, and event appearances, but also for her engaging social media presence. She often shares her video reels full of Yoga exercises, dance choreography, and DIY art.

The diva is living the dream as she holidays in the Maldives wearing a stunning bikini set. She added a shrug to her beach look by flaunting an exotic pose. She looks like a fiery bomb in this picture dazzling in the perfect mood. Seems like the actor is having a blast holidaying in Maldives.

She took her Instagram, writing, “ Feelin’ like Jaadu enjoying the Maldivian Dhoop @hiltonmaldives Style by @sanamratansi #amingiristory #Hiltonmaldives (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting line-up of films which includes ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.