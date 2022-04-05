Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to get married mid-April?

Published Date - 04:18 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: It seems Bollywood’s lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally making things official. Various sources reported that the long-time couple is set to tie the knot in mid-April. The wedding festivities will probably take place during April 13-17.

However, unlike their counterparts in the industry, Alia and Ranbir are apparently keeping things low-key. The couple is to get married at Ranbir’s home in the presence of only close family and friends. Even Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had gotten married in the RK family house. After the wedding nuptials, Ranbir-Alia could host a reception for their friends and colleagues in the film industry.

Rumours of their wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet ever since they began making public appearances back in 2018. The reasons behind the couple tying the knot now include Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan keeping unwell and wishing to see his granddaughter wedded, and also because the actors have a packed work schedule for the rest of the year.

Alia will soon be heading to shoot for her Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’, whereas Ranbir has several projects in Bollywood including ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s next.

Alia has previously stated that she’s already married to Ranbir in “her head”. Whereas, Ranbir had shared that if not for the pandemic the couple would have been married by now.

