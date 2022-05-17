All about the nation

Hyderabad: Keeping track of the developments that take place in India and other countries can help aspirants in a large way

(1) India’s first ambulance for street animals has been launched in?

a. Bangalore

b. Pune

c. Puri

d. Chennai

And: (d)

Explanation: India’s first ambulance for street animals has been launched in Chennai. It has been started by the Blue Cross of India in collaboration with the international animal welfare organisation “Four Paw”. The stray animal care programme will be a “hospital on wheels” with an on-board veterinarian to provide on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals.

(2) Operation Ganga is…?

a. Protecting Ganga and its tributaries

b. Cleaning Ganga river by the end of this year

c. Evacuating Indians from Ukraine

d. Providing Ganga water in all temples in India

And: (c)

Explanation: India has launched an evacuation mission named Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions. Due to the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine has been declared as a no-fly zone by the authorities for the safety and security of the nations. Due to this many Indian nationals were left stranded in Ukraine.

(3) International Moonsoon Project office was launched at?

a. Pune

b. Bhubaneswar

c. Visakhapatnam

d. Jaipur

And: (a)

Explanation: The union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh launched the International Monsoons Project Office (IMPO) at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune through virtual mode on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28. The IITM, Pune is an institution under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt of India.

(4) National Science Day is celebrated on?

a. February 25

b. February 26

c. February 27

d. February 28

And: (d)

Explanation: The National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 each year in India to spread the message about the importance of science in the daily life of the people. Theme for 2022 is ‘Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future’. The day also commemorates the discovery of Raman effect.

(5) ‘T 1’ is in news in recent times, it is related to?

a. Missiles

b. Environment

c. Stock market

d. Satellite orbits

Ans: (c)

Explanation: From February 25, this year, India has become the second country after China to implement T 1 stock settlement mechanism in a phased manner. T means the trade/transaction day i.e. the day on which stock is brought/sold and here T 1 means that the actual stock settlement will happen on next day i.e 1 day

(6) Which is the first multilateral agency to open office in Gift City?

a. ADB

b. AIIB

c. IMF

d. NDB

Ans: (d)

Explanation: New Development Bank (NDB) will become the first multilateral agency to open an office in the Gujarat International Finance Tech City (Gift). New Development Bank (NDB) has received the approval for the same and is said to open the office in this month in GIFT City. NDB was set up by the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

(7) Mirabai Chanu is associated with which sport?

a. Cricket

b. Weightlifting

c. Tennis

d. Football

Ans: (b)

Explanation: Indian weightlifter and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 on February 25, 2022.

(8) In order to address cyber-attack in Asia pacific region, IBM has launched cyber security hub in which of the following city?

a. Singapore

b. Hyderabad

c. Bangalore

d. Phnom Penh

Ans: (c)

Explanation: The International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has announced the launch of its new cybersecurity hub based in India, to address the growing threat of cyberattacks in Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The multi-million dollar IBM Security Command Center will be located at IBM office in Bengaluru in Karnataka. It is first of its kind facility in the region.

V. Rajendra Sharma

