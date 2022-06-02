| All India Majlis E Inquilab E Millat Inquilab President Arrested For Announcing Rs 1 Crore Reward On Head Of Nupur Sharma

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:28 AM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested All India Majlis -E- Inquilab- E- Millat ( Inquilab) president Qavi Abbasi for announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore on BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s head for her alleged derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad.

AIMIM (Inquilab) party president Qavi Abbasi had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore on anyone who makes disrespectful and derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed. “Earlier I kept a bounty on Wasim Razvi and now on Nupur Sharma,” Abbasi had said in a video.

A senior official of cyber crime confirmed the arrest.

The BJP national spokesperson is in the midst of a controversy after making certain comments against Prophet Mohammed during a show on a private television channel on Friday. A case was booked against Nupur Sharma, in Hyderabad recently.

