All set for Rs 2800 crore Malkanagiri-Bhadrachalam rail line

Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Malkanagiri (Odisha): Union Minister of Railways and Communication and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed the Malkanagiri – Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project with Railway officials and public representatives at Malkanagiri here on Friday.

The 173.416 kilometre-long Malkanagiri – Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project which costs Rs.2800 crore, was sanctioned by the Railway Board in September last year.

This project will have 213 bridges including 48 Major and 165 Minor ones and the stations at Malkanagiri, Badali, Kowasiguda, Rajanguda, Maharajpalli and Lunimanguda in Odisha, and Kannapuram, Kutugutta, Pallu, Nandigama, Bhadrachalam and Pandurangapuram in Telengana.

The estimated cost for conducting the survey (FLS) Rs.307.64 lakh was sanctioned in January this year and the contract was awarded in late February.

