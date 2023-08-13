All set for South Korea, Japan, US summit

By IANS Updated On - 08:07 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Seoul: This week’s trilateral summit involving South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will lead to the establishment of a “key framework” for security cooperation among the three countries, a presidential official said on Sunday.

Yoon is scheduled to depart on Thursday to attend the summit at the US presidential retreat Camp David, near Washington, the following day, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

Talks are also under way to arrange a South Korea-US summit and a South Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines, he said. “Through this summit, we will be able to create a key framework in the future for trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan, and institutionalise it,” Kim said, noting the leaders will use the summit to discuss a common vision and basic principles for trilateral cooperation, as well as to build comprehensive and multilayered cooperation mechanisms across diverse sectors at every level.

Kim said the summit will also serve to further strengthen trilateral security cooperation for peace and stability in the region in the face of common threats, with the leaders holding in-depth talks on practical cooperation measures to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat.

In addition, the three leaders will discuss measures to cooperate for joint regional prosperity and future growth, including ways to cooperate on cutting-edge technologies and strengthen partnerships to respond to economic security issues, such as supply chain and energy risks.

Moreover, Kim said the summit will serve as a “pivot” in the three countries’ pursuit of freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. “Through the upcoming South Korea-US-Japan summit, Camp David will be recorded in 21st century diplomatic history as the site that opened a new chapter in trilateral cooperation,” Kim said.

“Trilateral consultations between South Korea, the US and Japan will gain a clear independent identity as an Indo-Pacific cooperation body.”