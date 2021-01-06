‘Alludu Adhurs’ combines romance, comedy and action well

The film will be a precursor to Sai Srinivas’s Bollywood debut, shares director Santosh Srinivas

Fans won’t see Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas as a conventional hero anymore. After his performance as a cop in Rakshasudu, his range as an actor got widened. Before stepping into Bollywood with the remake of the Telugu movie Chatrapathi, Sai Srinivas has something in store which uplifts his image as an actor. The upcoming movie Alludu Adhurs seems to be a precursor to his Bollywood debut.

A ray of hope

Ahead of Alludu Adhurs release, director Santosh Srinivas speaks how his film is going to change the perception of audiences while looking at commercial cinema post lockdown. The movie which started shooting in October 2019, Alludu Adhurs was scheduled for release on April 30, 2020, but then everything came to a grinding halt due to the lockdown.

“Although we toiled hard, in the last minute we couldn’t release it. I felt the movie would see the light on Sankranti. We could gauge audiences’ reactions after Solo Brathuke So Better was released in theatres. Their response toward the opening of multiplexes has given us a ray of hope. Alludu Adhurs is a mixed bag of entertainment, romance, comedy, and action. Although it has the shades of Kandireega, it is quite different with entertainment on similar lines,” says Santosh.

Elaborating further, he adds, “It is surely an add-on to Sai Srinivas’s profile before he makes his Bollywood debut. His character looks genuine. He is a person who speaks his heart out. And Prakash Raj’s action sequences will be major takeaways.”

A heroic villain

Sonu Sood, a popular face among Telugu audiences for his signature-style villainy and swag, will be portrayed in a different look. “Just a week after the last schedule, we were surprised to see him on national media helping migrants workers in Mumbai. A bold step none of us could have dared to take. Indeed a proud moment for all of us, so we had to change his characterisation a bit. Interestingly, even before the changes were made to the script, there was a humane angle to his on-screen character,” shares the director, adding he will be seen shaking a leg with the lead cast in a song.

Nabha Natesh will be seen as a typical Telangana girl in the movie. Anu Emanuel’s character is toned — a dignified lady and soft in nature, he says.

The director says that he has plans to make a sequel to his popular movie Kandireega. Although he is known for dishing out family and romantic entertainers starting with Ram Pothineni-starrer Kandireega, the cinematographer-turned-director believes that there are people who vouch for commercial cinema in the age OTTs.

