Always dreamt of winning match for Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar

The Delhi-based franchise put up 144/9 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 137/6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals’ pacer Mukesh Kumar, who came in as an impact player and bowled his side to a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal stadium on Monday, said that he always dreamt of winning a match for his franchise in the last over.

The Delhi-based franchise put up 144/9 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 137/6. They needed to defend 13 runs in the final over and speedster Mukesh Kumar ensured that his team crossed the line by conceding just five runs.

“I always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals in the last over and that’s what I tried to do. I wanted to make full use of the opportunity when I was told that I would bowl the last over. I held my nerve and focused on my target,” Mukesh said.

“I just wanted to win the match for Delhi Capitals and it didn’t matter to me if I didn’t get wickets. I wanted to find a way to not concede a boundary in the final delivery. I’ll look to replicate this performance in the future,” he added. Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 62/5 in the eighth over.

However, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel strung a 69-run partnership to help the team post a respectable total. “We lost five wickets in quick succession, but Sarfaraz and I thought that 140-150 would be enough on the wicket in Hyderabad. Axar and Manish’s partnership was very crucial for us,” the pacer said. The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.