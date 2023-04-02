live now

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 2.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

SRH lose second wicket in the first over Shocking! SRH lose second wicket in the first over. SRH 0-2. Rahul Tripathi goes for a duck as well, caught by Jason Holder. Trent Boult is on fire as he grabs his second wicket. Trent Boult bowls out Sharma for a golden duck SRH batsman Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal come out to open the batting for their team. Trent Boult bowls out Sharma for a golden duck. SRH 0-1 in the first over. RR set a brilliant target of 203-5 after 20 overs. RR set a brilliant target of 203-5 after 20 overs. SRH have a massive score of 204 to chase in the second innings. Samson caught by Abhishek Sharma T Natarajan to Samson, out caught by Abhishek Sharma. Samson c Abhishek Sharma b T Natarajan 55(32). RR 191-5 after 18.4 overs After 17.2 overs, RR is at 175-4. After 17.2 overs, RR is at 175-4. Samson 50 (29). Hetmyer 3 (4). RR lose another wicket as Padikal is bowled out by Umran Malik RR lose another wicket as Padikal is bowled out by Umran Malik. Padikkal b Umran Malik 2(5). SRH is fighting back. RR stands at 156- 3 after 14.3 overs. Parag 4 (2) and Samson 39 (21) Farooqi takes yet another wicket as Jaiswal is caught by Mayank Agawal Farooqi takes yet another wicket as Jaiswal is caught by Mayank Agawal at deep mid-wicket. Jaiswal c Mayank b Fazalhaq Farooqi 54(37). Rajasthan Royals score is 141-2 after 12.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal comes in to bat. After 10 overs, Rajasthan Royals stand at a massive score of 122-1 After 10 overs, Rajasthan Royals stand at a massive score of 122-1. Jaiswal 46 (27) and Samson 21 (11) Rajasthan Royals at 93-1 after 7 overs Rajasthan Royals at 93-1 after 7 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal 37 (17) and Sanju Samson 1 (2). Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls out Buttler Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls out Buttler. A massive wicket for SRH. Buttler b Fazalhaq Farooqi 54(22). Sanju Samson faces his first ball as the Strategic Timeout is declared by the empire.

