Sunday, Apr 2, 2023
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 2.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sun - 2 April 23
  • 02 Apr 2023 05:41 PM (IST)

    SRH lose second wicket in the first over

    Shocking! SRH lose second wicket in the first over. SRH 0-2. Rahul Tripathi goes for a duck as well, caught by  Jason Holder. Trent Boult is on fire as he grabs his second wicket.

  • 02 Apr 2023 05:36 PM (IST)

    Trent Boult bowls out Sharma for a golden duck

    SRH batsman Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal come out to open the batting for their team. Trent Boult bowls out Sharma for a golden duck. SRH 0-1 in the first over.

  • 02 Apr 2023 05:18 PM (IST)

    RR set a brilliant target of 203-5 after 20 overs.

    RR set a brilliant target of 203-5 after 20 overs. SRH have a massive score of 204 to chase in the second innings.

  • 02 Apr 2023 05:10 PM (IST)

    Samson caught by Abhishek Sharma

    T Natarajan to Samson, out caught by Abhishek Sharma. Samson c Abhishek Sharma b T Natarajan 55(32). RR 191-5 after 18.4 overs

  • 02 Apr 2023 05:04 PM (IST)

    After 17.2 overs, RR is at 175-4. 

    After 17.2 overs, RR is at 175-4.  Samson 50 (29). Hetmyer 3 (4).

  • 02 Apr 2023 04:46 PM (IST)

    RR lose another wicket as Padikal is bowled out by Umran Malik

    RR lose another wicket as Padikal is bowled out by Umran Malik. Padikkal b Umran Malik 2(5). SRH is fighting back. RR stands at 156- 3 after 14.3 overs. Parag 4 (2) and Samson 39 (21)

  • 02 Apr 2023 04:37 PM (IST)

    Farooqi takes yet another wicket as Jaiswal is caught by Mayank Agawal

    Farooqi takes yet another wicket as Jaiswal is caught by Mayank Agawal at deep mid-wicket. Jaiswal c Mayank b Fazalhaq Farooqi 54(37). Rajasthan Royals score is 141-2 after 12.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal comes in to bat.

  • 02 Apr 2023 04:22 PM (IST)

    After 10 overs, Rajasthan Royals stand at a massive score of 122-1

    After 10 overs, Rajasthan Royals stand at a massive score of 122-1. Jaiswal 46 (27) and Samson 21 (11)

  • 02 Apr 2023 04:08 PM (IST)

    Rajasthan Royals at 93-1 after 7 overs

    Rajasthan Royals at 93-1 after 7 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal 37 (17) and Sanju Samson 1 (2).

  • 02 Apr 2023 04:04 PM (IST)

    Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls out Buttler

    Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls out Buttler. A massive wicket for SRH. Buttler b Fazalhaq Farooqi 54(22). Sanju Samson faces his first ball as the Strategic Timeout is declared by the empire.

