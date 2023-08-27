Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave shrine

By PTI Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Srinagar: The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as “Chhari Mubarak”, left for Pahalgam from here on Saturday for special prayers on August 31 which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji left for the main course of pilgrimage on Saturday from Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here.

Special prayers were held at the Dashnami Akhara temple before the commencement of the religious pilgrimage.

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the mace, carried it en route to the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Giri will carry the holy mace to perform ‘pujan’ and have ‘darshan’ in the early morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 31 after having night halts at Pahalgam on Saturday and Sunday, Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29 and Panchtarani August 30.

