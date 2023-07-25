Over 13,000 people participated in the Amarnath Yatra

All bottled drinks, halwai items, fried foods, and tobacco-based products are among the banned items.

By IANS Published Date - 12:12 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Srinagar: Over 13,000 performed Amarnath Yatra on the 24th day as another batch of 3,025 Yatris left Jammu for Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Over 13,000 Yatris had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave on 24th day of the Yatra on Monday while another batch of 3,025 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy for the Valley today.

“Of these 3025 pilgrims, 2272 are male, 696 are female, four children, 48 Sadhus and five Sadhvis. “Since it started on July 1, so far 3.64 lakh people have performed this year’s Amarnath Yatra,” officials said.

During this year’s Amarnath Yatra, 36 pilgrims have died so far. Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp which involves 13 Kms uphill trek.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take 3-4 days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having darshan inside the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above the sea-level.

Helicopter services are also available for Yatris on both routes. The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. This year’s 62-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

To protect the pilgrims from high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food at the free community kitchens called the ‘Langars’ that have been set up along both the routes of the Yatra.

The banned items include all bottled drinks, halwai items, fried foods and tobacco based products.