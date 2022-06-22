Amazon names Herrington as CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:27 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

San Francisco: Tech giant Amazon has announced that Doug Herrington will become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company’s Worldwide Amazon Stores business, formerly known as “Consumer”.

Harrington has been at Amazon for 17 years. He joined the company in 2005 to build out the Consumables business, launched AmazonFresh in 2007, and in 2015, he took on leading all of Amazon’s North American Consumer business.

“Doug and I have worked together on S-team since 2011. He is a builder of great teams and brings substantial retail, grocery, demand generation, product development, and Amazon experience to bear,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, said in a blogpost.

“He is also a terrific inventor for customers, thinks big, has a thoughtful vision around how category management and ops can work well together, is a unifier, is highly curious, and an avid learner,” Jassy added.

Jassy emphasised that Harrington will do great things for customers and employees alike.

As part of this organisational change, Amazon said that the Operations organisation will be united under a single leader, John Felton.

Felton has been at Amazon for nearly 18 years, spending 12 years in Retail and Operations finance leadership roles.

Recently, Dave Clark, CEO of worldwide consumer business, left the company after 23 years. Clark played a key role in developing Amazon’s expansive and speedy supply chain.